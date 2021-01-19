Watersprings earns sweep over North Gem

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Watersprings beat North Gem 69-65 Tuesday to complete the season sweep over their conference rivals.

The Warrior offense was led by Daniel Canfield with 22 points. Robert Canfield added 16 points. Kaden Aldinger provided 10 points.

James Bodily scored a game high 29 points for the Cowboys. Logan Corta pitched in 11 points for North Gem.

Watersprings (13-2, 10-2) hosts Grace Lutheran on Friday. North Gem (13-2, 8-2) heads north to face Leadore.