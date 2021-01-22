Skip to Content
Friday high school basketball scores – Jan. 22

High School basketball
MGN Online

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
American Falls
South Fremont

Teton
Snake River

North Gem
Leadore

Aberdeen
Bear Lake

West Side 47
Marsh Valley 45

West Jefferson 57
Ririe 46

Wendell 37
North Fremont 58

Firth
Salmon

Grace Lutheran 6
Watersprings 48

Rockland
Mackay

GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Hillcrest
Bonneville

Preston 51
Century 55

Madison
Pocatello

Shelley 21
Rigby 53

Blackfoot 49
Skyline 61

Idaho Falls 30
Thunder Ridge 67

Highland
Twin Falls

North Gem
Leadore

Challis
Grace

Camas County 34
Butte County 51

Grace Lutheran
Watersprings

WYOMING BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Mountain View
Pinedale

Star Valley 65
Jackson Hole 39

Wind River
Big Piney

