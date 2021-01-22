Pocatello’s Dirk Koetter retires from coaching

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Highland High School alum, Dirk Koetter, has retired from coaching per his Facebook account.

Dirk Koetter has officially retired, per his Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/N0wZGxq7eg — 𝐌𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 (@MikeFPrater) January 22, 2021

Koetter played football at Highland and Idaho State. His coaching career started with the Rams varsity team in 1983.

Koetter moved up to the college level in 1985 as an offensive coordinator with San Francisco State. He made stops as a head coach at Boise State (1998-2000) and Arizona State (2001-2006).

The former Idaho State Bengal joined the NFL in 2007 as an offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He moved to the Atlanta Falcons in 2012 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015.

The Bucs fired Lovie Smith and made Koetter their head coach. He compiled a 19-29 record in three seasons with the team.

Per NFL.com, after being fired, Koetter had planned to retire, but Atlanta called with an offer to return as OC. He's called plays for the Falcons the past two seasons.

Koetter plans to move to Boise/McCall area and spend more time with his family.