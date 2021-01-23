Thunder Ridge takes care of business against Idaho Falls

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Thunder Ridge defeated Idaho falls 67-30 in girl's basketball Friday. The Titans have now won back to back games after losing two straight. The Tigers have lost ten straight.

Aspen Caldwell led Thunder Ridge with 17 points. Kennedy Stenquist, Marley Spencer and Paige Clark each had nine points.

The Tigers were led by Calyn Wood with seven points.

Thunder Ridge (15-3, 5-2) concludes conference play at home against Highland on Tuesday. Idaho Falls (3-14, 0-7) visits Hillcrest.