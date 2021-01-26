Blackfoot downs Bonneville to end regular season

Sports

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Blackfoot girls basketball finished off the regular season with a 63-44 win over Bonneville on Tuesday.

Esperanza Vergara led the Broncos with 15 points. Hadley Humphries picked up a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Izzy Arave and Prairie Caldwell each provided 10 points.

The Bees were led by Mia Sorensen with 17 points. Logan Faulkner pitched in 12 points and Sydnee Hunt added seven.

Blackfoot (15-5, 7-1) will head into the district tournament as the two seed. Bonneville (6-14, 2-6) finishes off the regular season with a non-conference game Thursday at Thunder Ridge.