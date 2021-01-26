IHSAA announces changes to state basketball tournament

Sports

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho High School Activities Association announced some changes to the state basketball tournament dates on Tuesday. The updates were prompted by facility COVID protocols and recommendations from the IHSAA tournament committee.

The 1ADI and 1ADII state basketball tournaments for both boys and girls will begin on the Wednesday of state tournament week and conclude on Friday. All other classifications will remain Thursday through Saturday.

The girls state tournament will run February 17-20 with the following tournament sites:

5A: Ford Idaho Center

4A: Mountain View High School

3A: Middleton High School

2A: Bishop Kelly High School

1ADI: Columbia High School

1ADII: Tampa High School

The boys state tournament will go March 3-6 with the following tournament sites:

5A: Ford Idaho Center

4A: Rocky Mountain High School

3A: Columbia High School

2A: Eagle High School

1ADI: Vallivue High School

1ADII: Caldwell High School

The IHSAA also announced that the state wrestling tournament will follow a one-day and one site format to be held at the Ford Idaho Center. The 5A and 4A tournaments will be held on February 26. The 3A and 2A tournaments will be February 27.