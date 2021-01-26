Skip to Content
Skyline grabs top seed in district tournament

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - Skyline knocked off Shelley 59-39 in girls basketball Thursday. With the win, the Grizzlies secured the top seed in the 4A District 6 district tournament.

Skyline finished the conference portion of their schedule tied with Blackfoot at 7-1 in the High Country Conference standings. The Grizzlies and the Broncos split their season series.

The next tiebreaker is record against the top 5A team in District 6. Blackfoot got swept by Rigby during the regular season. Skyline's season opening victory over the Trojans back in November made the difference.

Skyline (13-6, 7-1) will play at Rigby Thursday to end the regular season. Shelley (4-15, 0-7) finishes up their schedule Thursday at Hillcrest.

