Tuesday high school basketball scores – Jan. 26
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
South Fremont 71
West Jefferson 61
Snake River 64
American Falls 36
Marsh Valley 72
Soda Springs 75 (OT)
Butte County 73
Challis 56
Ririe 40
Teton 53
Watersprings 89
Clark County 11
GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Bonneville 44
Blackfoot 63
Hillcrest 61
Idaho Falls 52
Skyline 59
Shelley 39
Highland 30
Thunder Ridge 47
Rigby 47
Madison 39
Preston 43
Burley 35
Snake River 37
South Fremont 28
Watersprings 47
Clark County 24
Leadore 53
Taylor's Crossing 6
