today at 11:19 pm
Published 10:27 pm

Tuesday high school basketball scores – Jan. 26

BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
South Fremont 71
West Jefferson 61

Snake River 64
American Falls 36

Marsh Valley 72
Soda Springs 75 (OT)

Butte County 73
Challis 56

Ririe 40
Teton 53

Watersprings 89
Clark County 11

GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Bonneville 44
Blackfoot 63

Hillcrest 61
Idaho Falls 52

Skyline 59
Shelley 39

Highland 30
Thunder Ridge 47

Rigby 47
Madison 39

Preston 43
Burley 35

Snake River 37
South Fremont 28

Watersprings 47
Clark County 24

Leadore 53
Taylor's Crossing 6


