Chukars release 2021 schedule

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Chukars released their 96 game schedule for the 2021 season on Wednesday. The season will feature 48 home games at Melaleuca Field. That is up from the 38 home games in previous seasons.

Opening day will be May 22 with a home series against Billings. The regular season will conclude at home September 10 against Great Falls.

The Chukars will have an in-state rivalry to look forward to in 2021. The Boise Hawks have joined the Pioneer League. Boise's first visit to Melaleuca Field will be a three game series June 16-18. The full schedule can be found below.

This will be the Pioneer League's first season as a non-affiliated MLB partner league. The Chukars are no longer associated with the Kansas City Royals. Instead, the league's eight teams are independent, but will have some financial and other assistance from Major League Baseball.

Part of that change means the individual teams will be responsible for finding and paying their own players. The Idaho Falls Chukars are in the process of hiring a manager to put together a roster.