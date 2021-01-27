Skip to Content
Sports
By
today at 11:11 pm
Published 10:30 pm

Wednesday high school basketball scores – Jan. 27

basketball
MGN Online

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Skyline 55
Blackfoot 64

Pocatello 62
Highland 56 (OT)

Century 43
Preston 53

Madison 48
Rigby 58

Bonneville 51
Shelley 48

Idaho Falls 33
Thunder Ridge 53

Rockland 74
Clark County 15

GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Teton 51
South Fremont 44

American Falls 45
Marsh Valley 39

Soda Springs 63
Malad 31

Aberdeen 61
Bear Lake 49

West Jefferson 40
Ririe 46

Salmon 30
Firth 52

Mackay 51
North Gem 26

Rockland 72
Clark County 8

Basketball / High School / Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content