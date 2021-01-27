Wednesday high school basketball scores – Jan. 27
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Skyline 55
Blackfoot 64
Pocatello 62
Highland 56 (OT)
Century 43
Preston 53
Madison 48
Rigby 58
Bonneville 51
Shelley 48
Idaho Falls 33
Thunder Ridge 53
Rockland 74
Clark County 15
GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Teton 51
South Fremont 44
American Falls 45
Marsh Valley 39
Soda Springs 63
Malad 31
Aberdeen 61
Bear Lake 49
West Jefferson 40
Ririe 46
Salmon 30
Firth 52
Mackay 51
North Gem 26
Rockland 72
Clark County 8
