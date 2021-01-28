Skyline beats Rigby again to end regular season

Sports

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Skyline girl's basketball ended the regular season by beating Rigby 53-41 Thursday. Two of the Trojans' three loses came against the Grizzlies.

Maddie Olson led Skyline with a game high 22 points. Tylie Jones had 16 for Rigby.

Skyline (14-6, 7-1) will enter the 4A District 6 tournament as the number one seed. The Grizzlies host fifth seed Shelley on Tuesday.

The 5A District 5/6 tournament also begins on Tuesday. Top seed Rigby (17-3, 8-0) will host #5 Idaho Falls.