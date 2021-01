Sports

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) - In a 3A Mountain Rivers Conference and rivalry matchup, South Fremont defeated Sugar-Salem, 69-61 on Thursday night.

Tag Bair had a team-high 18 points in the Cougars win. Crew Clark led the Diggers with 15 points.

Sugar travels to Teton on Saturday. South Fremont continue conference play on Wednesday at Teton.