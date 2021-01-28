Thunder Ridge holds off Bonneville

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Thunder Ridge knocked off Bonneville 57-43 in girl's basketball Thursday to wrap up the regular season.

The Titans offense was led by Kennedy Stenquist with 15 points. Paige Clark added 13 and Lauren Davenport provided 11 points.

Both Sydnee Hunt and Alyssa Harris led the Bees with nine points.

Thunder Ridge (17-3, 6-2) is the two seed entering the 5A District 5/6 tournament next week. Bonneville (6-15, 2-6) is the four seed in the 4A District 6 tournament. The Bees visit third seed Hillcrest on Tuesday.