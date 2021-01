Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville picked up a nice win over Blackfoot 69-62 in boys basketball Friday. The win puts the Bees in second place in the High Country Conference.

Bonneville (7-10, 4-2) will step out of conference to host rival Thunder Ridge on Monday. Blackfoot (9-7, 3-2) is on the road at Shelley on Wednesday.