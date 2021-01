Sports

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Thunder Ridge got some revenge against rival Hillcrest 61-58 in boys basketball Friday. Earlier in the season, the Knights got a win over the Titans at their place.

Lloyer Driggs scored 22 points to the lead the Thunder Ridge offense. Tyler Godfrey added 15.

Thunder Ridge (14-3, 4-1) faces their other District 93 rival Monday night at Bonneville. Hillcrest (11-6, 5-1) travels to Rigby on Wednesday.