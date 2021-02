Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Lloyer Driggs scored 31 points to lead Thunder Ridge to a 75-47 win over Bonneville Monday. The senior also surpassed 1,000 career points during this game.

Thunder Ridge (15-3, 4-1) gets back into conference play Friday at home against Madison. Bonneville (7-11, 4-2) travels to Idaho Falls on Wednesday.