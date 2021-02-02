IHSAA sets attendance limits for state basketball tournaments

Sports

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - With the girls state basketball tournament just over two weeks away, the Idaho High School Activities Association announced how many fans will be allowed to attend.

For both the girls and boys basketball tournaments, 1,800 fans will be allowed in the Idaho Center. Each participating school will get 900 each. Tickets for these games will be distributed through school administrators.

The attendance limits for the other tournament sites will vary by venue. Up to 300 fans will be permitted inside Ridgevue, Mountain View, Middleton, Bishop Kelly and Columbia high schools. There will be up to 200 fans allowed to attend games at Nampa High School. Tickets to games at these sites can be purchased at gofan.com.

Masks will be required in all venues at all times. Each gym will also be cleared and cleaned after each game.