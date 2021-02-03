Skip to Content
Published 10:25 pm

Wednesday high school scores – Feb. 3

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Bonneville 85
Idaho Falls 83 (2OT)

Skyline 26
Madison 57

Century 51
Pocatello 38

Highland 38
Preston 69

Hillcrest 60
Rigby 53

Blackfoot 64
Shelley 49

South Fremont 71
Teton 77

Marsh Valley 62
Snake River 59

West Jefferson 33
North Fremont 41

Malad 56
Aberdeen 52

West Side 49
Bear Lake 55

Valley 40
Soda Springs 71

Castleford 30
Rockford 63

GIRLS DISTRICT H.S. BASKETBALL
1A DIV 2 DIST. 5-6 TOURNEY:
Sho-Ban 36
Grace Lutheran 29

H.S. WRESTLING
Skyline 45
Hillcrest 42

