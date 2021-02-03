Wednesday high school scores – Feb. 3
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Bonneville 85
Idaho Falls 83 (2OT)
Skyline 26
Madison 57
Century 51
Pocatello 38
Highland 38
Preston 69
Hillcrest 60
Rigby 53
Blackfoot 64
Shelley 49
South Fremont 71
Teton 77
Marsh Valley 62
Snake River 59
West Jefferson 33
North Fremont 41
Malad 56
Aberdeen 52
West Side 49
Bear Lake 55
Valley 40
Soda Springs 71
Castleford 30
Rockford 63
GIRLS DISTRICT H.S. BASKETBALL
1A DIV 2 DIST. 5-6 TOURNEY:
Sho-Ban 36
Grace Lutheran 29
H.S. WRESTLING
Skyline 45
Hillcrest 42
