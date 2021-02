Sports

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Defending 1ADII state champion Rockland defeated Leadore 56-48 at Hillcrest High School Thursday. The win secured the Bulldogs a spot in the District 5/6 title game.

Top seed Rockland will face second seed Mackay for the district championship Thursday February 11.

Leadore takes on Sho-Ban in an elimination game on Saturday.