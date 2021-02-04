Thursday high school basketball scores – Feb. 4
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Challis 33
Watersprings 42
GIRLS DISTRICT H.S. BASKETBALL
5A DISTRICT 6 TOURNEY:
Thunder Ridge 47
Madison 36
Highland 46
Idaho Falls 42
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNEY:
Preston 35
Century 40
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNEY:
Hillcrest 40
Blackfoot 61
3A DISTRICT 5 TOURNEY:
Marsh Valley 49
Snake River 44
3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNEY:
South Fremont 36
Teton 38
2A DISTRICT 5 TOURNEY:
Bear Lake
Aberdeen
West Side 47
Soda Springs 49
2A DISTRICT 6 TOURNEY:
Salmon 33
North Fremont 47
Firth 40
West Jefferson 41
1A DIV 1 DIST 5-6 TOURNEY:
Grace 37
Butte County 27
1A DIV 2 DIST. 5-6 TOURNEY:
Leadore 48
Rockland 56
North Gem 28
Mackay 62
