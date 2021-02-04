Skip to Content
Thursday high school basketball scores – Feb. 4

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Challis 33
Watersprings 42

GIRLS DISTRICT H.S. BASKETBALL
5A DISTRICT 6 TOURNEY:
Thunder Ridge 47
Madison 36

Highland 46
Idaho Falls 42

4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNEY:
Preston 35
Century 40

4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNEY:
Hillcrest 40
Blackfoot 61

3A DISTRICT 5 TOURNEY:
Marsh Valley 49
Snake River 44

3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNEY:
South Fremont 36
Teton 38

2A DISTRICT 5 TOURNEY:
Bear Lake
Aberdeen

West Side 47
Soda Springs 49

2A DISTRICT 6 TOURNEY:
Salmon 33
North Fremont 47

Firth 40
West Jefferson 41

1A DIV 1 DIST 5-6 TOURNEY:
Grace 37
Butte County 27

1A DIV 2 DIST. 5-6 TOURNEY:
Leadore 48
Rockland 56

North Gem 28
Mackay 62

