Friday high school basketball scores – Feb. 5
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Bonneville 74
Blackfoot 67
Madison 50
Thunder Ridge 53 (OT)
Skyline
Mountain Home
Highland 56
Rigby 68
Pocatello 50
Shelley 39
Preston 51
Century 44
Idaho Falls 46
Hillcrest 59
South Fremont 70
Sugar-Salem 80
American Falls
Snake River
Soda Springs 55
Malad 48
Grace 54
Butte County 48
Firth
West Jefferson
Bear Lake
Aberdeen
Mackay 89
Sho-Ban 34
WYOMING BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Cody 30
Star Valley 51
Riverton
Jackson Hole
Mountain View 57
Big Piney 45
Pinedale 32
Powell 73
