Skip to Content
Sports
By
today at 10:20 pm
Published 9:55 pm

Friday high school basketball scores – Feb. 5

High School basketball
MGN Online

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Bonneville 74
Blackfoot 67

Madison 50
Thunder Ridge 53 (OT)

Skyline
Mountain Home

Highland 56
Rigby 68

Pocatello 50
Shelley 39

Preston 51
Century 44

Idaho Falls 46
Hillcrest 59

South Fremont 70
Sugar-Salem 80

American Falls
Snake River

Soda Springs 55
Malad 48

Grace 54
Butte County 48

Firth
West Jefferson

Bear Lake
Aberdeen

Mackay 89
Sho-Ban 34

WYOMING BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Cody 30
Star Valley 51

Riverton
Jackson Hole

Mountain View 57
Big Piney 45

Pinedale 32
Powell 73

Basketball / High School / Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content