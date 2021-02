Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Hillcrest beat crosstown rival Idaho Falls 59-46 in boys basketball Friday night.

The Knights offense was led by Cooper Kesler's 27 points. Garrett Phippen pitched in 14 for Hillcrest.

Dylan Seeley led the Tigers' attack with 18 points. Jaxon Sorenson added 11.

Hillcrest (13-6, 5-1) gets back into conference play Wednesday at home against Shelley. Idaho Falls (8-11, 2-5) travels to Skyline.