February 5, 2021 11:47 pm
Published 12:09 am

Thunder Ridge outlasts Madison in overtime

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Thunder Ridge took over first place in the 5A High Country Conference with a 53-50 overtime win over Madison Friday.

Lloyer Driggs had a game high 25 points for the Titans. Tyler Godfrey added 8 points.

The Bobcats' top scorer was Tyson Lerwill with 13 points. Eli Randall provided Madison with 12.

Thunder Ridge (16-3, 5-1) hosts Rigby on Wednesday. Madison (16-4, 5-2) wraps up the regular season at home against Highland.

Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder

Dylan is a sports anchor for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

