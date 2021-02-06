Thunder Ridge outlasts Madison in overtime

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Thunder Ridge took over first place in the 5A High Country Conference with a 53-50 overtime win over Madison Friday.

Lloyer Driggs had a game high 25 points for the Titans. Tyler Godfrey added 8 points.

The Bobcats' top scorer was Tyson Lerwill with 13 points. Eli Randall provided Madison with 12.

Thunder Ridge (16-3, 5-1) hosts Rigby on Wednesday. Madison (16-4, 5-2) wraps up the regular season at home against Highland.