Sugar-Salem wins 3A district 6 championship

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) - Top seed Sugar-Salem dominated Teton 62-20 to win the 3A District 6 championship. The Diggers will return to the state tournament. Last season they finished with the 3A consolation title.

Sugar-Salem had a balanced attack on offense. Every single Diggers scored in the game. Meg Fillmore, Hailey Harris, Natalyah Nead, and Mardee Fillmore all scored nine points to lead the way.

Kinley Brown led the Timberwolves with five points. Teton still has a path to the state tournament. They will play either Snake River or Marsh Valley in a regional play-in game Thursday night at Shelley High school. The winner of that game must win a state play-in game Saturday in order to reach the tournament.