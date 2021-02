Sports

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Rigby completed a complete sweep of district foes by topping Thunder Ridge 53-50 Tuesday night. The Trojans win their third straight district championship.

Rigby heads to the 5A state tournament in the 5/6A slot on the bracket. The Trojans next game will be at 7 pm February 18 at the Ford Idaho Center.

Thunder Ridge hosts Madison Thursday for the second spot in the state tournament from District 5/6.