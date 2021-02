Sports

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) - Ririe beat West Jefferson 47-35 Tuesday to win the 2A District 6 championship. The Bulldogs are heading to the 2A state tournament for the 9th straight season. It is Ririe's fifth straight district championship.

Ririe will open the 2A state tournament Thursday February 18 at noon at Bishop Kelley High School.

West Jefferson can still reach state with a win Saturday in a state play-in game at Burley High School.