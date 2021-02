Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Blackfoot used a 57% shooting outburst in the first half to beat Skyline, 54-37.

With the win, the Broncos force a winner take-all game against the Grizzlies. Blackfoot will host Skyline on Thursday, with the winner clinching a spot in the 4A State Tournament.

Kianna Wright led Blackfoot with 18 points. Mattie Olson scored 18 points for Skyline.