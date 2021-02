Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Skyline opened up the game with a 13 point lead, but Idaho Falls pulled out the road victory, 56-43.

Jaxson Sorenson helped lead the Tigers back for their ninth win of the season. With the win, the Tigers sweep the season series against rival Skyline.

Idaho Falls ends their regular season at home with a conference matchup against Thunder Ridge. Skyline awaits their matchup in the 4A District 6 tournament.