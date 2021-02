Sports

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Two more Rigby Trojans are taking their talents to the next level.

Brigden Craig signed to play at Nevada. He was a linebacker for the Trojans but will play tight end and fullback for the Wolf Pack.

Craig will go to Reno on scholarship and spend his first year as a gray shirt.

Landon Johnson will stay in East Idaho as he signed with Idaho State. He will enter the Bengals program as a preferred walk-on.