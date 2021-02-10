Wednesday high school basketball scores – Feb. 10
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Highland 45
Madison 86
Rigby 53
Thunder Ridge 76
Idaho Falls 56
Skyline 43
Blackfoot 63
Pocatello 65
Burley 33
Preston 56
Sugar-Salem 58
Teton 73
Marsh Valley 61
American Falls 27
Ririe 39
West Jefferson 56
Salmon 54
Firth 57
North Gem 66
Grace 64
GIRLS DISTRICT HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNEY:
Blackfoot 54
Skyline 37
2A DISTRICT 5 TOURNEY:
Bear Lake 46
Soda Springs 56
