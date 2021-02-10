Skip to Content
today at 10:44 pm
Published 10:01 pm

Wednesday high school basketball scores – Feb. 10

basketball
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Highland 45
Madison 86

Rigby 53
Thunder Ridge 76

Idaho Falls 56
Skyline 43

Blackfoot 63
Pocatello 65

Burley 33
Preston 56

Sugar-Salem 58
Teton 73

Marsh Valley 61
American Falls 27

Ririe 39
West Jefferson 56

Salmon 54
Firth 57

North Gem 66
Grace 64

GIRLS DISTRICT HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNEY:
Blackfoot 54
Skyline 37

2A DISTRICT 5 TOURNEY:
Bear Lake 46
Soda Springs 56

