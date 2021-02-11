Fans are back at Idaho State Athletic events

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - All basketball season long, Idaho State hoped to have fans back inside Reed Gym.

On Thursday night it finally happened. Up to 50 immediate family members and donors were able to watch the Bengals beat rival Idaho in men's basketball conference play.

Idaho State Director of Athletics, Pauline Thiros says 50 will stay the number for men's and women's basketball.

Thiros adds that she hopes to have 40-percent of Holt Arena filled for football season. She anticipates that number to go down as they measure out seats due to social distancing.