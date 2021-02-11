Mackay wins second straight district championship

Sports

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Mackay is heading back to the 1AD2 state tournament after beating Rockland 65-42 Thursday. The Miners win their second straight district title.

Riley Moore had 23 points for Mackay. Trinity Seefried added 17.

Due to some COVID prompted adjustments, the 1AD2 state tournament will run Wednesday February 17 through Friday February 19 this year. Nampa High School will host the tournament. Miners begin Wednesday at 5 pm against Carey.

Rockland will have one last chance to get back to the tournament to defend its state championship. The Bulldogs face Leadore at Hillcrest High School 7 pm on Saturday. The winner advances to the state tournament.