Friday high school basketball scores – Feb. 12
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Thunder Ridge 53
Idaho Falls 46
Minico 29
Rigby 58
Hillcrest 58
Blackfoot 49
Shelley 62
Bonneville 70 (2OT)
Century 51
Highland 55
Pocatello 68
Twin Falls 55
South Fremont 57
Teton 73
Snake River 54
Marsh Valley 57
Grace 76
Challis 55
North Fremont 62
Salmon 45
Ririe 27
FIrth 39
GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
4A PLAY-IN GAME: Nampa vs. Blackfoot, Tomorrow @ 1:00 PM
3A DIST. 5-6 PLAY-IN GAME: Snake River vs. Kimberly, Tomorrow @ 1:00 PM
2A PLAY-IN GAME: West Jefferson vs. New Plymouth, Tomorrow @ 3:00 PM
1A DIV 2 DIST. 5-6 PLAY-IN GAME: Rockland vs. Leadore, 7:00 PM
WYOMING BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Star Valley 43
Casper Natrona 41
Jackson Hole 34
Rock Springs 64
Big Piney
Wind River
Lander Valley
Pinedale
