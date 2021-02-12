Skip to Content
today at 11:20 pm
Published 11:14 pm

Friday high school basketball scores – Feb. 12

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Thunder Ridge 53
Idaho Falls 46

Minico 29
Rigby 58

Hillcrest 58
Blackfoot 49

Shelley 62
Bonneville 70 (2OT)

Century 51
Highland 55

Pocatello 68
Twin Falls 55

South Fremont 57
Teton 73

Snake River 54
Marsh Valley 57

Grace 76
Challis 55

North Fremont 62
Salmon 45

Ririe 27
FIrth 39

GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
4A PLAY-IN GAME: Nampa vs. Blackfoot, Tomorrow @ 1:00 PM
3A DIST. 5-6 PLAY-IN GAME: Snake River vs. Kimberly, Tomorrow @ 1:00 PM
2A PLAY-IN GAME: West Jefferson vs. New Plymouth, Tomorrow @ 3:00 PM
1A DIV 2 DIST. 5-6 PLAY-IN GAME: Rockland vs. Leadore, 7:00 PM

WYOMING BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Star Valley 43
Casper Natrona 41

Jackson Hole 34
Rock Springs 64

Big Piney
Wind River

Lander Valley
Pinedale

