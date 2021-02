Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville ended the regular season by winning a 70-62 double-overtime thriller over Shelley Friday.

The Bees finish up as the number two seed. Shelley will be the five seed.

Next up for Bonneville is a home game Thursday against Tuesday's Skyline at Blackfoot winner. Shelley travels to top seed Hillcrest on Tuesday.