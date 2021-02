Sports

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Hillcrest used a strong second half to beat Shelley 52-39 in the 4A District 6 boys basketball tournament Tuesday night.

The top seeded Knights trailed 21-20 at the half but held the Russets to just 3 third quarter points.

Hillcrest advances to the district semifinals. The Knights will host either Skyline or Bonneville on Saturday. Shelley will play at Blackfoot Thursday in a loser-out game.