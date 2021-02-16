Thunder Ridge holds off Highland

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Top seed Thunder Ridge held on to beat fifth seed Highland 52-50 to open the 5A District 5/6 tournament Tuesday.

Lloyer Driggs led the Titans with 22 points. Tyler Godfrey had 11 and Tao Johnson added eight.

The Rams offense was led by Mason Mickelsen with 16 points. Jayden Wright pitched in 11 points. Easton Durham had six.

Thunder Ridge will host the district championship game on February 23 against either Rigby or Madison. Highland travels to Idaho Falls Thursday for an elimination game against the Tigers.