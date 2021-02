Sports

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - Grace opened up 1A D2 State Tournament play by holding Liberty Charter to 8 points in the first-half. The Grizzlies cruised to a 52-25 victory over the Patriots.

Tenleigh Walker and Maniah Clegg each scored 14 points for Grace. Clegg also notched a double-double with 14 rebounds.

The Grizzlies play Lapwai in the semi-finals on Thursday at 5 pm.