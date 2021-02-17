Idaho State to allow 2,800 fans to attend home football games

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State University announced Wednesday that around 2,800 fans will be allowed inside Holt Arena for home football games this spring. The Bengals have home games February 27 (Weber State), March 13 (Eastern Washington), and April 3 (Idaho).

Season tickets will be available only to Bengal Athletic Boosters members for $75. Seats will also be available to corporate sponsor seating and those on the player pass list.

Around 300 tickets will be available for students. Those will be distributed the Monday prior to each home game. Students can get one ticket with their Bengal Card at either the Holt Arena ticket office or the Campus Connection Desk at the Pond Student Union building. They must be picked up in advance and are first-come, first-serve.

Fans inside Holt Arena must remain in their reserved seats as much as possible. Masks will be required for fans age 3 and above while inside Holt Arena. Limited concessions will be sold in the stands in the form of bottled water, soft drinks and individually wrapped snacks.

Parking will be complimentary with lots opening two hours prior to kickoff, however, there will be no pre-game or tailgating events. Re-entry to Holt Arena will be prohibited.

For any questions call (208) 282-FANS.