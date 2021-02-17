Skip to Content
today at 5:19 pm
Rockland dominates Mullan to open state tournament

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - Rockland began its 1AD2 state title defense with a dominating 56-28 win over Mullan on Wednesday. The Bulldogs held the Tigers to just ten first half points to build a 21 points lead at the break.

Taylor Wilson had a double-double for Rockland with 11 points and ten rebounds. Kiersley Boyer and Ember Farr each added ten points. The Bulldogs out rebounded the Tigers 50-27.

Talowa Fallingwater was the only Mullan player in double figures with ten points.

Rockland moves on to the semi-finals Thursday at 5 pm against Tri-Valley.

Dylan Carder

Dylan is a sports anchor for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

