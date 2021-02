Sports

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - Riley Moore had 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead Mackay over Richfield 51-36 Thursday. The win puts the Miners into the 1AD2 girls Consolation game.

Moore shot 8/18 from the field and hit all three of Mackay's made three pointers. Trinity Seefried added seven points, nine rebounds and six assists.

The Miners will play Camas County at 10 am on Friday