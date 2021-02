Sports

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - Rigby used a 33 point first-half to beat Post Falls 56-36 in the first-round of the 5A State Tournament.

Tylie Jones led the Trojans with 15 points. Brooke Donnelly chipped in 11 points.

Rigby plays Mountain View at 7 pm in the semi-finals of the 5A Tournament.