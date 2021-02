Sports

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - Rockland will not repeat as 1AD2 state girls basketball champions. The Bulldogs fell to Tri-Valley 45-26 in the state semifinals Thursday.

Rockland shot just 21.7% from the field. Angie Lee topped the Bulldog scoring with 8 points. Whitney Petersen added six points.

The Titans scoring was led by Jossey Jones with 15 points.

Rockland faces Carey Friday in the 1AD2 state third place game.