Snake River drops state tournament opener to Parma

MIDDLETON, Idaho (KIFI) - Snake River lost 46-36 to Parma in the first round of the 3A state girls basketball tournament on Thursday.

The Panthers from Bingham county couldn't over come a slow start. They fell behind by nine after the first quarter. Snake River cut the lead by one at half, but Parma to control back in the second half.

Rylie Edlefsen led Snake with 15 points and seven rebounds. Josee Steadman added nine points and 11 rebounds. Austyn Harris had 10 points and 15 rebounds for Parma.

Snake River will face McCall-Donnelly on Friday in the 3A consolation bracket.