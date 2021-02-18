Sugar-Salem dominates Bonners Ferry in state tournament

Sports

MIDDLETON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Diggers were not going to let 2021 be a repeat of 2020. Sugar-Salem crushed Bonners Ferry 70-10 to open the 3A State girls basketball tournament Thursday.

Last season, the Diggers lost in the tournament opener on their way to consolation title. This year they took care of business on day one.

Sugar's defense allowed the Badgers to shoot just 14.3 % from the field. Bonners Ferry scored just two points in the entire second half.

The Diggers offense was balanced with four players reaching double figures. Kennedy Gillette led the way with 13 points. Natalyah Nead had 12. Sugar-Salem got 11 from Katie Miller. Hailey Harris provided 10 points.

Sugar-Salem will play Filer in the 3A semifinals Friday at 5 pm.