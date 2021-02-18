Skip to Content
Sports
By
today at 6:28 pm
Published 5:51 pm

Thursday high school basketball scores – Feb. 18

basketball
MGN Online

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)
GIRLS STATE HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
5A TOURNEY:
Meridian 55
Thunder Ridge 66

Post Falls
Rigby

4A TOURNEY:
Blackfoot 48
Skyline 40

Mountain Home 25
Century 55

3A TOURNEY:
Bonners Ferry 10
Sugar-Salem 70

Filer 58
Marsh Valley 49

Snake River 36
Parma 46

2A TOURNEY:
Bear Lake 38
Ririe 36

Melba 42
Soda Springs 27

1AD1: TOURNEY:
Lapwai
Grace

Murtaugh 39
Liberty Charter 40

1AD2: TOURNEY:
Tri-Valley 45
Rockland 26

Carey
Kendrick

Mackay 51
Richfield 36

Basketball / High School / Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content