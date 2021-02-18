Thursday high school basketball scores – Feb. 18
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)
GIRLS STATE HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
5A TOURNEY:
Meridian 55
Thunder Ridge 66
Post Falls
Rigby
4A TOURNEY:
Blackfoot 48
Skyline 40
Mountain Home 25
Century 55
3A TOURNEY:
Bonners Ferry 10
Sugar-Salem 70
Filer 58
Marsh Valley 49
Snake River 36
Parma 46
2A TOURNEY:
Bear Lake 38
Ririe 36
Melba 42
Soda Springs 27
1AD1: TOURNEY:
Lapwai
Grace
Murtaugh 39
Liberty Charter 40
1AD2: TOURNEY:
Tri-Valley 45
Rockland 26
Carey
Kendrick
Mackay 51
Richfield 36
