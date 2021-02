Sports

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - For the fourth year in a row, Century will compete in the 4A State Championship Game.

The Diamondbacks bear Sandpoint 44-25 on Friday night. Ashton Adamson led Century with 14 points.

Century will try and win their fourth state title in six years against Blackfoot on Saturday. Tip-off at the Ford Idaho Center is set for 4:30 pm.