Bengals comeback falls short in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Montana (KIFI) - Montana State had the final run to beat Idaho State 88-80 in overtime Saturday in Big Sky women's basketball.

The Bengals started off the game on a 17-4 run. It was then the Bobcats turn. They responded with an 8-0 run to end the quarter.

Montana State would take that momentum into the second quarter where they outscored Idaho State 25-8. The Bobcats led by 12 at the half.

Idaho State came out in the second half with more energy and chipped away at the lead. The Bengals had the lead and the chance to ice the game at the free throw line but missed both shots to leave an opening.

Tori Martell hit a three with 0.6 seconds left to force overtime. Montana State would pull away from there.

Delaney Moore led the Bengals with a career high 25 points. Callie Bourne and Diaba Konate each had double-doubles. Bourne had 14 points and 13 rebounds. Konate scored 11 points and 10 rebounds. She also added seven assists. Estefania Ors and Dora Goles added 11 points each.

The Bengals next game is Thursday night in Missoula to face the Montana Grizzlies.