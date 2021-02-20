Blackfoot wins their first 4A State Championship

Sports

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - History was made inside the Idaho Center.

For the first time in school history, the Blackfoot Broncos girls basketball team are 4A State Champions.

Blackfoot knocked off fellow East Idaho team Century 50-46 to win the 4A crown.

Praire Caldwell led the Broncos with 14 points and 4 assists. Hadley Humpherys scored 12 points while battling the second half with four fouls.

Preslie Merrill had a team-high 16 points for the Diamondbacks. Century finishes their season with an 18-6 overall record.