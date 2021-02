Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville kept its season alive by outlasting Blackfoot in overtime 48-46 Saturday night.

The loss eliminates the Broncos from the 4A District 6 tournament and ends their season.

The Bees move on to play at Skyline on Tuesday in another loser-out game. Tuesday's winner will then go to Hillcrest on Wednesday in the district championship game.