High School Basketball Scores- February 20
(KIFI) - High school basketball scores from the girls state tournament and boys district tournaments for Saturday February 20.
Girls Basketball State Tournament Scores
5A
Rigby
Couer d’Alene (3rd place)
Thunder Ridge
Mountain View (State Championship)
4A
Skyline 54
Mountain Home 37 (Consolation Championship)
Century
Blackfoot (State Championship)
3A
Marsh Valley 51
Snake River 48 (Consolation Championship)
Sugar-Salem
Timberlake (State Championship)
2A
Ririe 33
Soda Springs 35 (Consolation Championship)
Bear Lake 40
Melba 51 (State Championship)
Boys Basketball District Tournament Scores
4A District 6
Blackfoot
Bonneville
Skyline
Hillcrest
3A District 5
American Falls
Marsh Valley
