High School Basketball Scores- February 20

Sports

(KIFI) - High school basketball scores from the girls state tournament and boys district tournaments for Saturday February 20.

Girls Basketball State Tournament Scores

5A

Rigby

Couer d’Alene (3rd place)

Thunder Ridge

Mountain View (State Championship)

4A

Skyline 54

Mountain Home 37 (Consolation Championship)

Century

Blackfoot (State Championship)

3A

Marsh Valley 51

Snake River 48 (Consolation Championship)

Sugar-Salem

Timberlake (State Championship)

2A

Ririe 33

Soda Springs 35 (Consolation Championship)

Bear Lake 40

Melba 51 (State Championship)

Boys Basketball District Tournament Scores

4A District 6

Blackfoot

Bonneville

Skyline

Hillcrest

3A District 5

American Falls

Marsh Valley